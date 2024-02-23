DeKalb County Chair resigns for health reasons

DeKalb County Board Chair Suzanne Willis (District 10) has announced her resignation, citing health reasons.

According to a news release, Willis began her service on the County Board in March of 2016, filling an open seat that was held by her late husband, Frank O’Barski.

During her time on the County Board, she served on the Highway, Planning & Zoning and Forest Preserve Committees, serving as Vice-Chair on the Highway Committee, Vice-Chair of the County Board and most recently Chair of the County Board.

The release says the County Code will be used to select a new Board Chair and to fill Willis’ seat on the County Board once the vacancy is declared by the Board.

