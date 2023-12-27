Statewide: The loneliness epidemic

Loneliness and social isolation is a health concern, contributing to many problems from anxiety and depression to diabetes and heart conditions. We visit a Midwest hospital that is addressing the issue.

* Alex Degman introduces us to some community members in western Illinois trying to fill coverage gaps left by the local newspaper.

* Yvonne Boose reports on hip hop's 50th anniversary and its Illinois roots.

* Author Kate Moore's book "The Woman They Could Not Silence" tells the story of Elizabeth Packard. A Springfield mental health center was recently renamed for Packard.

A sea of Helens in orange wigs pose for a group photo in the outdoor seating area of Harte's Saloon in the Beverly neighborhood. Anna Savchenko / WBEZ

* We look back on a gathering of ladies in Chicago this year, celebrating the TV character Helen Roper.

* Noah Jennings visits a water treatment facility to determine how it deals with cleaning floodwater.

* Charlie Schlenker goes inside the Clinton Nuclear Power Station.