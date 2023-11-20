© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Wolf Carbon Solutions asks to pull construction application, but plans to refile next year

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST
Wolf Carbon Solutions

Wolf Carbon Solutions wants to pull its current application to build a carbon capture pipeline in Illinois.

The company is asking to withdraw its current application before the Illinois Commerce Commission and refile an updated application early next year.

This comes after ICC staff recommended commissioners deny the application. Wolf Carbon Solutions representatives say their new application will address those concerns.

“Wolf remains committed to the Mt. Simon Hub. This project will be built using the latest technology and union construction to ensure its safe and efficient operation," said Wolf Carbon Solutions U.S. president Dean Ferguson in a prepared statement. "We have already received significant support for this project – from labor, business leaders, landowners, and local officials, among others – all of whom understand the economic and environmental benefits this project will bring to their communities and states.”

The pipeline has garnered opposition from environmentalists, farmers, and some local governments, including Tazewell and Stark counties. Reasons for opposition include safety concerns, land rights, and the potential effects of pipelines on agricultural productivity.

The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide from two Iowa ethanol plants to a permanent underground sequestration site in Decatur.

Wolf says yanking the Illinois petition won't affect the ongoing regulatory processes with the Iowa Utilities Board or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Navigator CO2 also wanted to terminate a multistate carbon pipeline at a Central Illinois sequestration site. That company scrapped its plans after facing regulatory roadblocks and heavy grassroots opposition.

Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
