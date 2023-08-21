Woodford County authorities search pond for missing 15-year-old boy

The Woodford County sheriff’s office said Monday that authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who had been swimming in a pond in rural Roanoke.

Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said in a news release the department was notified at 5:15 p.m. Sunday that the boy had been swimming with a group of other juveniles and adults in the pond when he was reported missing.

Tipsword said Woodford County’s search and rescue team and the Secor Fire Department joined the sheriff’s office in the search. Once on scene a ground search was initiated, and the Hudson underwater dive team was contacted to respond.

Tipsword said the search was suspended at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and resumed at daybreak Monday.