Statewide: Highland Park shooting victims sue the gun industry

The shooting at a July 4th parade shook the normally peaceful Chicago suburb. Now, victims want to hold the gun industry accountable and find some sense of closure. We'll hear a report on Statewide.

Our lineup this week:

* Anna Savchenko talks with survivors of the Highland Park shooting. Their lawsuit has been filed against the gun maker Smith and Wesson, two gun stores, the alleged shooter and his father.

* Eric Stock profiles the candidates for Illinois Secretary of State: Republican Dan Brady and Democrat Alexia Giannoulias.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin finds out some schools are using federal money to bring air conditioning to classrooms.

* JuanPablo Ramirez-Franco reports for the series When It Rains about how communities in the Mississippi River basin are adapting to climate change.

* Sean Crawford talks with author Tara McClellan McAndrew about her story on Orson Welles' famous radio broadcast of War of the Worlds. It happened Halloween Eve 1938.

* Ryan Denham with WGLT delves into the fandom surrounding the Halloween movie franchise. The setting was a fictional Illinois town.

* Xcaret Nunez reports for Harvest Public Media on agricultural tourism, which does some of its best business this time of year.

* Susie An details the new state law that requires the teaching of Asian American history. We hear how some schools are adding it to their curriculum.