Grants from Donor Advised Funds (DAFs)

You want your charitable donations to be as effective as possible when you give. Donor-advised funds are the fastest-growing charitable giving vehicle in the United States because they are one of the easiest and most tax-advantageous ways to give to charity.

To initiate a gift from your Donor Advised Fund:

1. Contact your fund manager or financial advisor to initiate a grant from your fund.

2. Input the following information when requested

EIN/Federal Tax ID: 36-6086819

Legal Name: Northern Illinois University Foundation for Northern Public Radio

Grant Purpose: For the sole use of Northern Public Radio

3. If possible, have the check made out to Northern Public Radio directly, otherwise, make sure Northern Public Radio is listed as the grantee

4. Mail check to:

Northern Public Radio

801 N 1st St

DeKalb, IL 60115

Benefits of giving via a Donor Advised Fund:



Easily contribute a wide range of assets to charity

Simplified personal recordkeeping and organization

Eligibility for immediate tax deductions*

* To determine the tax benefits for your situation, please consult with a tax advisor, certified public accountant, or attorney.

