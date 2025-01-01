Gifts of Stock
To initiate a gift from your taxable brokerage account:
- Contact your financial advisor or brokerage account institution and request to transfer shares as a gift from a non-retirement account.
- Complete necessary forms, assisted by your financial advisor or brokerage agent.
- To ensure we acknowledge your gift, let us know about your gift by contacting the station at 815-753-9000 or emailing nprmember@niu.edu.
Federal Tax ID: 36-6086819
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St
DeKalb, IL 60115
If you need assistance during this process, please contact our Associate Director of Community Philanthropy, Tyler Sutton, or call 815-753-3341
Benefits of Gifting Stock to Northern Public Radio:
- Make a larger impact by gifting stock and donating long-term appreciated securities, including stock, bonds, and mutual funds, directly to charity. Compared with donating cash or selling your appreciated securities and contributing the after-tax proceeds, you may potentially increase your gift and tax donation.
- Eliminate capital gains taxes and the Medicare surtax, which combined could be up to 23.8%
- Take an immediate income tax deduction in the amount of the full fair market value if you itemize your deductions*
* To determine the tax benefits for your situation, please consult with a tax advisor, certified public accountant, or attorney.