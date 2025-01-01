Gifts of Stock

To initiate a gift from your taxable brokerage account:



Contact your financial advisor or brokerage account institution and request to transfer shares as a gift from a non-retirement account. Complete necessary forms, assisted by your financial advisor or brokerage agent. To ensure we acknowledge your gift, let us know about your gift by contacting the station at 815-753-9000 or emailing nprmember@niu.edu .

Federal Tax ID: 36-6086819

Northern Public Radio

801 N 1st St

DeKalb, IL 60115

If you need assistance during this process, please contact our Associate Director of Community Philanthropy, Tyler Sutton , or call 815-753-3341

Benefits of Gifting Stock to Northern Public Radio:



Make a larger impact by gifting stock and donating long-term appreciated securities, including stock, bonds, and mutual funds, directly to charity. Compared with donating cash or selling your appreciated securities and contributing the after-tax proceeds, you may potentially increase your gift and tax donation.

Eliminate capital gains taxes and the Medicare surtax, which combined could be up to 23.8%

Take an immediate income tax deduction in the amount of the full fair market value if you itemize your deductions*

* To determine the tax benefits for your situation, please consult with a tax advisor, certified public accountant, or attorney.

