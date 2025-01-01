Gifts from Wills and Trusts

For wills, trusts, or other future gifts, a bequest to benefit 89.5 WNIJ and/or Classical WNIU is simple to set up. The language may include:

I hereby give, devise and bequeath _________ (a specific dollar amount, percentage of the residue of your estate, or a specific asset such as a bank account, stock, etc)...to the Northern Illinois University Foundation, directed specifically for Northern Public Radio, 89.5 WNIJ and/or Classical WNIU.

Northern Illinois University Foundation

Northern Public Radio-WNIJ-WNIU

Tax I.D. #36-6086819

801 N. 1st Street

DeKalb, IL 60115

(815) 753-9000