Northern Public Radio is pleased to offer a Development Internship that encompasses areas such as fundraising, sales, event planning and communications in the context of a broadcasting business.

The position also provides exposure to other aspects of radio operation, as time allows.Potential interns will have the opportunity to integrate their own ideas and strengths as applicable to the projects and services of this department.Assignments and duties of the Development / Marketing Internship may include, but are not limited to:

1. Development and Membership activities

· Fundraising strategy and execution

· Prospect development

· Membership analysis

· Event planning

2. Marketing and Sales operations

· Prospect research / site visits

· Copy writing for on-air, print, and web

· Sales presentation customization



3. Administrative assistance

· Data entry

· Materials assembly, filing, inventory, etc.

· Direct mail campaign preparation

4. Other projects as assigned

For information, please contact Tyler Sutton at Northern Public Radio: bsutton3@niu.edu