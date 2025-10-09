Corporate Support Executive – WNIJ & Classical WNIU

Location: Northern Illinois | Part-Time

WNIJ and Classical WNIU, northern Illinois' public radio stations, are seeking a Corporate Support Representative to connect businesses and organizations with the trusted voice of public radio. This role is focused on growing sponsorship revenue by developing partnerships across our broadcast, digital platforms (including podcasts), and live events—all while supporting our mission to inform, engage, and inspire our communities.

We’re looking for a driven, goal-oriented sales professional who thrives on building relationships, prospecting new clients, and crafting creative marketing solutions that align with businesses’ goals. If you enjoy closing deals, developing long-term partnerships, and working for an organization that values community impact, this is the role for you.

What You’ll Do

Grow Sponsorship & Underwriting Revenue:

Meet and exceed sales goals by securing sponsorships for WNIJ and Classical WNIU.

Develop customized multi-platform marketing solutions that align with clients’ branding and business objectives.

Continuously identify and pursue new business opportunities, with a strong emphasis on digital and non-traditional sponsorship growth.

Own the Sales Process:

Manage the full sales cycle: prospecting, presenting, negotiating, and closing deals.

Develop and deliver high-quality proposals and presentations to potential sponsors.

Work closely with clients to craft effective on-air and digital messages.

Coordinate with WNIJ & Classical WNIU’s traffic and production teams to ensure smooth sponsorship fulfillment.

Track client accounts, oversee invoicing, and follow up on renewals and billing issues.

Engage with the Community & Represent Public Radio:

Actively network and develop relationships with businesses, marketing professionals, and community organizations.

Represent WNIJ and Classical WNIU at networking events, business functions, and station-sponsored events (including some evenings and weekends).

Collaborate with internal teams on fundraising campaigns, pledge drives, events, and sponsor engagement strategies.

What You Bring

Proven success in sales, with a track record of meeting or exceeding revenue goals.

A strong ability to develop new business through cold calling, prospecting, and relationship-building.

Experience creating and presenting compelling sponsorship/advertising proposals.

Strong people skills and the ability to engage with clients at all levels.

A self-starter mindset with the ability to work independently while contributing to a team.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite and willingness to learn CRM and Traffic softwares.

Willingness to learn and adhere to FCC underwriting guidelines.

Preferred Qualities:

Passion for public media and its role in serving the community.

Knowledge of the Rockford region’s business community.

Experience selling sponsorships, non-traditional advertising, or corporate partnerships and philanthropy.

A creative and consultative approach to sponsorship sales.

High-energy, motivated, and ready to take initiative.

Why Join WNIJ & Classical WNIU?

At WNIJ and Classical WNIU, you’ll have the opportunity to build a sales career while making a meaningful impact. You’ll help businesses and organizations reach a highly engaged, educated, and loyal audience through trusted journalism, classical music, and innovative programs and projects. Our collaborative and mission-driven team supports professional growth and community service.

Position Details:

Reports to: Station Manager

Location: Northern Illinois (Hybrid/Remote flexibility possible)

Compensation: Part-time hourly commensurate with experience.

Be part of something bigger. Help WNIJ and Classical WNIU connect businesses with a dedicated audience that values trusted news, music, and cultural enrichment.