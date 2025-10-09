Northern Public Radio is pleased to offer an internship that will introduce qualified applicants to many facets of media production.

This position will primarily work in support of Classical WNIU, and as such an interest and enthusiasm for classical music is necessary. Specific interests of the intern will be discussed and incorporated into the duties whenever possible. Assignments and duties of the Classical Producer Internship include, but are not limited to:

- Researching, writing and producing Public Service Announcements

- Researching, writing and producing original digital content for web or social

- Audio library organization and cataloging

- Production assistance with local programming: planning and recording performances, digital editing and broadcast preparation, including hosting of specialty shows

- Other duties as interests and skills allow

For more information, please send résumé to David Tallacksen at Northern Public Radio: dtallacksen@niu.edu