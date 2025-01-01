© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Beneficiary Designation

You can name Northern Public Radio as a direct beneficiary on your IRA, 401(k), 403(b), or other qualified retirement plans.

To initiate a gift by Beneficiary Designation:

  1. Talk to your financial advisor, plan provider, or attorney.
  2. Contact the Associate Director of Community Philanthropy, Tyler Sutton, via email or at 815-753-3341. We will work with you to complete the process.

* To determine the tax benefits for your situation, please consult with a tax advisor, certified public accountant, or attorney.