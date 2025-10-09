Northern Public Radio is pleased to offer a Radio Archives Internship that will introduce qualified applicants to archiving and preserving radio audio. WNIJ and WNIU have extensive and varied historic holdings that need organizing and showcasing.

The position will also provide an opportunity to experience other elements of radio operations, such as news, production, and business, as time permits. Specific interests of the intern will be discussed and incorporated into the duties whenever possible. This position does not include on-air announcing functions.Assignments and duties of the Radio Archives Internship include, but are not limited to:

· Hands-on use of broadcast and production equipment

· Assist in developing a system for searching and accessing archival audio, transcripts, and other print documents

· Transfer audio from a variety of analog and digital formats to more stable and accessible formats

· Contribute to the station’s social media presence regarding interesting finds as the archive progresses

· Work with veteran reporters and producers in a mutually-respectful environment

Qualifications include:

· Excellent writing skills

· Strong interest in history, public radio, and preservation

· Ability to work without constant supervision

· Good judgment regarding treatment of one-of-a-kind materials

For more information, please contact Susan Stephens at Northern Public Radio: sstephens@niu.edu, 815-753-0075 or 815-753-9000.