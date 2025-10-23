© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today (October 23rd), our LaSalle broadcast signal will be undergoing tower work and will be off the air. Thanks for your patience as we complete this work, and while our 91.3 FM signal is off the air. You can always listen here on our website or on our WNIJ mobile app.

Toronto is in the World Series for the first time in 32 years. Fans are full of hope

By Megan Lim,
Ahmad Damen
Published October 23, 2025 at 3:54 PM CDT

The city of Toronto is buzzing in anticipation for their Blue Jays first World Series since 1993.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.