Today and tomorrow (October 22nd-23rd), our LaSalle broadcast signal will be undergoing tower work and will be off the air. Thanks for your patience as we complete this work, and while our 91.3 FM signal is off the air. You can always listen here on our website or on our WNIJ mobile app.

Pentagon press corps gets a right-wing makeover

By David Folkenflik,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 23, 2025 at 3:57 AM CDT

The Pentagon has announced the new members of its press corps after major news organizations refused to sign a new policy. The replacements are decidedly more partisan.

