Demolition begins on White House's East Wing to build Trump's ballroom

On Monday, workers began demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House to build President Trump’s $250 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom, even though the federal agency that oversees White House projects has not given approval.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lindsay Chervinsky, presidential historian and executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR