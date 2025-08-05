4 European countries agree to buy a combined $1 billion in U.S. weapons for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Four European countries have agreed to buy $1 billion worth of U.S. weapons and send them to Ukraine under a new arrangement announced by President Trump last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed thanks for the assistance on social media.

"We already have commitments from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark – over one billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive. Thank you! This cooperation with NATO countries will continue," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He also said he had a "productive conversation" with Trump.

"We coordinated our positions," Zelenskyy wrote. "The Russians have intensified the brutality of their attacks. President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities."

This marks the latest sign of improving U.S.-Ukraine ties since Trump and Zelenskyy had a televised argument in the White House in February. In contrast, Trump has grown sharply critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has intensified his attacks on Ukraine in recent months.

Air defenses for Ukraine

The Netherlands said it will send American missiles and other components used in the U.S. Patriot air defense systems already in Ukraine.

The Patriot batteries are the country's most effective means of shooting down incoming Russian missiles. The Ukrainians say they urgently need additional missiles for the Patriot batteries to defend against escalating Russian airstrikes.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans wrote on X that "this will help Ukraine defend itself and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression." The Dutch valued the assistance at more than $500 million.

In addition, Sweden, Norway and Denmark say they've collectively agreed to support a package of U.S. weapons as well, this one for a little under $500 million. There was no immediate word on which U.S. arms they would send to Ukraine.

Trump came into office in January saying he opposed additional U.S. military aid for Ukraine. But at a White House meeting in July with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said he supported NATO countries buying U.S. weapons and then sending them on to Ukraine.

The U.S. has provided around $75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, far more than any other country.

While many European countries say they will step up their support, it's far from clear whether increased European assistance will make up for the loss of U.S. aid.

