Classical WNIU is Northern Illinois' home for the best in Classical Music and the Arts. Listen at 90.5fm in Northern Illinois, and also 105.7fm in Rockford, IL.
Two new operas focus on the Black female experience
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with composer Levi Taylor and librettist Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton about two new operas featuring Black female protagonists that were commissioned by the Kennedy Center's Social Impact program, in collaboration with the Washington National Opera.
Copyright 2025 NPR