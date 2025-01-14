© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Two new operas focus on the Black female experience

By Michel Martin
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:01 AM CST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with composer Levi Taylor and librettist Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton about two new operas featuring Black female protagonists that were commissioned by the Kennedy Center's Social Impact program, in collaboration with the Washington National Opera.

