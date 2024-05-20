Poetically Yours - It's all connected
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rhonda Parsons.
Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.
Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.
Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here’s her poem “Science Connects Me to My Spiritual Body.”
Let’s shout out to Einstein, Schrödinger, and Heisenberg
to poets who help us understand anneals
and the many Messengers who manifest spirituality
Science connects me to my spiritual body
connects me to the water of life
I just close my eyes
turn a thought of war into a stronger thought of peace
and jump myself to a higher quantum state
Joy with a capital J-O-Y is what I’m feeling
I’m beautiful as snow
falling from the heavens
look at me through the microscope of a heart open
my cells have a shimmer
and lacy diversity
Thank you, Masaru Emoto, for illuminating science
I remember this gift, when God seems to have left my heart
prayer and meditation
is the spirit behind complementary pairs
the science of knowing using inner and outer senses
position and momentum
particles and waves
these pairs flow through my mind as I start to pray
measurable data guides the one
sound reason and faith
the other
these two means of knowledge quest
make the soul bright
and should I say a say a blessing
my water molecules become magnetic
oh, what happiness to be held together by love
the body of earth is coming alive
I can feel her heart beat
I want to intone the verses
so scattering angels can scatter them
across this earth country
I long to hear those hearts throb
cause they’re carrying righteous blood
the body of earth is coming alive
I hear her respirations
Her sacred breath moves as wind across the earth
North, South, East and West
smell like warm spices
yet, the direction smelling sweetest
is the one within the heart
Nonlocality and quantum entanglement
is the science describing prayer
can’t cause my heart to doubt
I broke non lo cal ity into syllables
deciphered the spirit in the definition
it’s the gold thread between earth and heaven
don’t need a physical garment to do it
they pray for me
as I for them
remembrance says it’s true
can’t cause my heart to doubt
I heard the spirit in a snowless patch of grass
And felt the departed too
Can’t comprehend how I can snap my fingers
and know about your state
but faith is believing in mysteries Divine
and science is a process proving them True
entanglement
I linked the letters with the cord of love
spaced them so they span the globe
took some time
but it was worth it
to find the spirit in the definition
can’t begin to discover the mysteries
or describe them with an Einstein mind
but my heart sees two people donning ballet slippers
doing the same graceful dance
hard to believe they’re not in the same room
never seen the other face
still
faith is a conviction in the mysteries of God
and science is included in that too
can’t cause my heart to doubt
I had a vision
then felt my cells dance
can’t help but think of the Promised Day
of Thy Will done on earth
when hearts that love like Christ
link to that golden thread
oh, how wonderful to have my feet in the water
the river of unbroken wholeness
Let’s shout out to Bohm
for this spirit in science explaining
the lion laying down with the lamb
It’s all in the water
the river of unbroken wholeness
close your eyes and think of the mighty Mississippi
3240 miles of wonderful water
90 days one drop travels the river
don’t know how it’s measured
still this science entwines the spine in a dance
hundreds of millions
perhaps billions of drops I’m seeing
making the journey along the Mississippi
can’t tell drop 1 from 2
50 from 52
Or 999,000 from 100,002
Each one is matchless in potency and potential
to anneal human hearts to the powers Divine
Oh, how wonderful to have my feet in the water
which the countenance of God shines on
Let’s shout out to Feynman, Planck, and Born
for connecting us to our spiritual body