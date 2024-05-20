Poetically Yours - It's all connected

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rhonda Parsons.

Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.

Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.

Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here’s her poem “Science Connects Me to My Spiritual Body.”

Let’s shout out to Einstein, Schrödinger, and Heisenberg

to poets who help us understand anneals

and the many Messengers who manifest spirituality



Science connects me to my spiritual body

connects me to the water of life



I just close my eyes

turn a thought of war into a stronger thought of peace

and jump myself to a higher quantum state

Joy with a capital J-O-Y is what I’m feeling

I’m beautiful as snow

falling from the heavens



look at me through the microscope of a heart open

my cells have a shimmer

and lacy diversity

Thank you, Masaru Emoto, for illuminating science

I remember this gift, when God seems to have left my heart

prayer and meditation

is the spirit behind complementary pairs

the science of knowing using inner and outer senses

position and momentum

particles and waves

these pairs flow through my mind as I start to pray

measurable data guides the one

sound reason and faith

the other

these two means of knowledge quest

make the soul bright

and should I say a say a blessing

my water molecules become magnetic

oh, what happiness to be held together by love

the body of earth is coming alive

I can feel her heart beat

I want to intone the verses

so scattering angels can scatter them

across this earth country

I long to hear those hearts throb

cause they’re carrying righteous blood

the body of earth is coming alive

I hear her respirations

Her sacred breath moves as wind across the earth

North, South, East and West

smell like warm spices

yet, the direction smelling sweetest

is the one within the heart

Nonlocality and quantum entanglement

is the science describing prayer

can’t cause my heart to doubt

I broke non lo cal ity into syllables

deciphered the spirit in the definition

it’s the gold thread between earth and heaven

don’t need a physical garment to do it

they pray for me

as I for them

remembrance says it’s true

can’t cause my heart to doubt

I heard the spirit in a snowless patch of grass

And felt the departed too

Can’t comprehend how I can snap my fingers

and know about your state

but faith is believing in mysteries Divine

and science is a process proving them True

entanglement

I linked the letters with the cord of love

spaced them so they span the globe

took some time

but it was worth it

to find the spirit in the definition

can’t begin to discover the mysteries

or describe them with an Einstein mind

but my heart sees two people donning ballet slippers

doing the same graceful dance



hard to believe they’re not in the same room

never seen the other face

still

faith is a conviction in the mysteries of God

and science is included in that too

can’t cause my heart to doubt

I had a vision

then felt my cells dance

can’t help but think of the Promised Day

of Thy Will done on earth

when hearts that love like Christ

link to that golden thread

oh, how wonderful to have my feet in the water

the river of unbroken wholeness

Let’s shout out to Bohm

for this spirit in science explaining

the lion laying down with the lamb

It’s all in the water

the river of unbroken wholeness

close your eyes and think of the mighty Mississippi

3240 miles of wonderful water

90 days one drop travels the river

don’t know how it’s measured

still this science entwines the spine in a dance

hundreds of millions

perhaps billions of drops I’m seeing

making the journey along the Mississippi

can’t tell drop 1 from 2

50 from 52

Or 999,000 from 100,002

Each one is matchless in potency and potential

to anneal human hearts to the powers Divine

Oh, how wonderful to have my feet in the water

which the countenance of God shines on

Let’s shout out to Feynman, Planck, and Born

for connecting us to our spiritual body



