© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're aware of an issue affecting our website's stream for iOS 17.4 users. We're working on a fix and will provide an update soon. In the meantime, please use our mobile app or tell your smart speaker to play WNIJ. Thank you for your patience.

Once again California will not have a commercial salmon season

KQED | By Ezra David Romero
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:06 AM CDT

California's salmon fishing season has been canceled — again. The fish have dwindled as a result of drought, heat waves, agriculture and damming.

Copyright 2024 KQED
Ezra David Romero
Ezra David Romero is an award-winning radio reporter and producer. His stories have run on Morning Edition, Morning Edition Saturday, Morning Edition Sunday, All Things Considered, Here & Now, The Salt, Latino USA, KQED, KALW, Harvest Public Radio, etc.
See stories by Ezra David Romero