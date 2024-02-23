How moving back to the South could give Black Americans' vote more power

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Retracing Their Steps

Black Americans' political interests are often overlooked at both state and federal levels. To give Black voters more power, writer Charles M. Blow has a bold proposal: a mass migration to the South.

About Charles M. Blow

Charles M. Blow is a New York Times columnist and an MSNBC political analyst. He is the author of The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto and Fire Shut Up in My Bones. He also created and hosted the documentary South to Black Power.

Previously, Blow has worked as the Art Director of National Geographic Magazine and a graphic artist at The Detroit News. Blow graduated from Grambling State University in Louisiana, where he received a B.A. in mass communications.

