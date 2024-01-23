© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad

Widespread flooding across San Diego after wettest January day on record

Published January 23, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST
A car sits along a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)
A car sits along a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)

San Diego was deluged in record rainfall for a January day on Monday leading to widespread flooding and a state of emergency being declared for the Southern California city. Video footage showed roads turned to rivers and cars, trash cans and many other large items being swept away in high currents.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from the city this morning in the aftermath from KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.