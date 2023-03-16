© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!

Listen Live from the SXSW Radio Day Stage

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT
Clockwise from top left: Thee Sacred Souls (by Gustav Olivares), Aoife Nessa Frances (by Cáit Fahey), Hermanos Gutiérrez (by Jim Herrington), Debby Friday (by Katrin Braga)
Courtesy of the artists
Public radio favorites Thee Sacred Souls, Aoife Nessa Frances, Hermanos Gutiérrez and Debby Friday are set to perform live on the SXSW Radio Day Stage on Friday, March 17. The entire concert is audio streaming through NPR Live Sessions.

Special thanks to the public radio stations who curated the lineup: The Current, WXPN, The Bridge, KUTX, WFUV, 88nine (Radio Milwaukee), WNRN, WUNC Music and WNXP.

Schedule:

Friday, March 17, 2023
Thee Sacred Souls, 2 p.m. CT
Hermanos Gutiérrez, 3 p.m. CT
Aoife Nessa Frances, 4 p.m. CT
Debby Friday, 5 p.m. CT

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
