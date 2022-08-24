© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Congressional committee leaders are looking into cybersecurity flaws at Twitter

Published August 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT

The day after the Twitter’s former head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko went public alleging “egregious deficiencies, negligence, willful ignorance and threats to national security and democracy,” lawmakers began investigating the alleged cybersecurity flaws . Zatko is represented by the same group that helped Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen last year.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

