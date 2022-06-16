© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Yellowstone flooding affects drinking water

Published June 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT

Flooding from heavy rain and snow melt forced the evacuation of 10,000 people from Yellowstone National Park. Northern areas of the park will remain closed for the entire summer season.  And drinking water in communities like Billings has been affected.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Yellowstone Public Radio reporter Olivia Weitz in Bozeman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

