Juana Molina: Delicate and Worldly

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 15, 2006 at 2:03 PM CDT
Juana Molina.
In 1998, Juana Molina gave up a successful TV career in Argentina to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a musician. She'd actually begun her TV career to fund her music lessons, only to find herself with the most popular show in the Spanish-speaking world. Once committed to music, she released her homemade debut, 2002's Segundo, which brought her international attention.

Molina has created a unique style by blending acoustic sounds with eclectic electronic beats, stirring in soothing vocals to create calm, lovely songs. Her lyrics are mostly written in Spanish, but her expressive vocals make the songs' imagery clear, even to those who don't speak the language. For her fourth album, Son, Molina turns to the sounds of nature for inspiration: Punctuated by birdcalls or the crack of tree branches underfoot, it's subtle in its execution. But a close listen reveals delicate changes in mood and texture.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
