U.N. Resolution Inadequate, Says Lebanon's PM

The United States and France say they have received a positive response to a draft U.N. resolution calling for a halt to the fighting and asking U.N. peacekeepers to monitor the border between Lebanon and Israel.

But at least one key player is unhappy with the proposal. Lebanon's Prime Minister, Fouad Siniora has described the text as "inadequate." His government intends to press the Security Council to amend some of the wording.

