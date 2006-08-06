© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.N. Resolution Inadequate, Says Lebanon's PM

By Liane Hansen,
Philip Reeves
Published August 6, 2006 at 7:00 AM CDT

The United States and France say they have received a positive response to a draft U.N. resolution calling for a halt to the fighting and asking U.N. peacekeepers to monitor the border between Lebanon and Israel.

But at least one key player is unhappy with the proposal. Lebanon's Prime Minister, Fouad Siniora has described the text as "inadequate." His government intends to press the Security Council to amend some of the wording.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.
Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
See stories by Philip Reeves