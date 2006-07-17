© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Elvis Costello And Allen Toussaint: City of Hope

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 17, 2006 at 10:54 AM CDT
Allen Toussaint and Elvis Costello.
Allen Toussaint and Elvis Costello.

Elvis Costello and Allen Toussaint have come together to write and record a warm, hopeful new album. The two chose to make The River in Reverse in Hurricane Katrina-ravaged New Orleans as a gesture of hope. Most of the album's 13 tracks were recorded as free-flowing jam sessions.

A rock 'n' roll chameleon known for his ability and willingness to work in any genre of music — from classical to punk to R&B — Costello has proved his ability to adapt once again. Toussaint is also an enormously talented and versatile musician, songwriter and producer, and he remains one of the most influential artists in jazz, blues and even country music. It's only fitting that he should make this soulful album for his New Orleans hometown.

This segment originally aired on June 8, 2006.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
