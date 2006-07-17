Elvis Costello And Allen Toussaint: City of Hope

Elvis Costello and Allen Toussaint have come together to write and record a warm, hopeful new album. The two chose to make The River in Reverse in Hurricane Katrina-ravaged New Orleans as a gesture of hope. Most of the album's 13 tracks were recorded as free-flowing jam sessions.

A rock 'n' roll chameleon known for his ability and willingness to work in any genre of music — from classical to punk to R&B — Costello has proved his ability to adapt once again. Toussaint is also an enormously talented and versatile musician, songwriter and producer, and he remains one of the most influential artists in jazz, blues and even country music. It's only fitting that he should make this soulful album for his New Orleans hometown.

This segment originally aired on June 8, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN