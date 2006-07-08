Tim O'Reagan: A Jayhawk Flies Solo

The Jayhawks may have called it quits after two decades of alternative country music. But bandmembers are exploring other projects.

Multi-dimensional drummer Tim O'Reagan is taking the opportunity to strike out on his own with a self-titled CD.

And while it's a solo work, he does accept some help from various Jayhawks alumni, including Gary Louris, Mark Olson, Karen Grotberg and Marc Perlman. Even his parents get in on the act.

O'Reagan talks to Sheilah Kast about his new musical effort.

