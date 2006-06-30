David Gilmour, 'On an Island'

David Gilmour in Studio on World Cafe - 05/05/2007 Listen • 0:00

David Gilmour is definitely most well known for his part in Pink Floyd. Gilmour had been friends with Roger 'Syd' Barrett since they met as children in Cambridge. Syd joined Pink Floyd with Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright, but the other band members asked Gilmour to supplement the band when Syd was sidelined by severe mental illness. Gilmour guitar was integral on such releases as Dark Side of the Moon and A Momentary Lapse of Reason.

Gilmour was born in 1946 in Cambridge. His father was a professor at Cambridge and his mother was a teacher. Gilmour released his first solo album in 1978 in the midst of his Pink Floyd career and another in 1984. He has also collaborated with many other artists including Kate Bush, Paul McCartney, and Pete Townshend.

His latest release is a new solo album, On an Island. Its March release date was accompanied by an international tour of both the United Kingdom and the United States.

This segment originally aired on May 6, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN