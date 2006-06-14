© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Andrew Revkin, Exploring the 'Top of the World'

Fresh Air
Published June 14, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT
Andrew Revkin has made three trips to the Arctic in the last three years.
Andrew Revkin has made three trips to the Arctic in the last three years.

New York Times environmental reporter Andrew Revkin has covered climate change and climate politics for 20 years.

His new book The North Pole Was Here: Puzzles and Perils at the Top of the World is geared toward young adults. He writes about scientists monitoring the polar ice cap, and early expeditions to the North Pole -- some successful, some not. Revkin has been to the Arctic three times in the last three years.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.