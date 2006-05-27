© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slower, Yet Scarier: A New Roller Coaster Era?

By Christopher Elliott
Published May 27, 2006 at 9:55 AM CDT

Summertime is a boon for amusement parks, with each trying to bump up their fear factor by offering the sleekest, fastest roller coaster. Surprisingly, a new Orlando roller coaster prides itself on being slow. An innovative design makes up for what the ride lacks in speed.

At a mere 50 miles per hour -- less than half the top speed of some of its competitors -- Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom makes its way along snow-capped mountains surrounding a realistic Tibetan village.

By narrowing the rider's view, controlling perception and color contrast, the ride creates the illusion of speed.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Christopher Elliott