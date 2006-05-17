© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate Intelligence Chair Readies for Hayden Hearings

Published May 17, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

President Bush's choice head the CIA, Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden, will begin his confirmation hearings before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

Senators from both parties are expected to grill Hayden on issues of privacy and national security, particularly the role of the NSA in collecting the phone records of ordinary Americans.

Melissa Block talks with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, a Republican from Kansas.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR