Psyching Out NFL Prospects on an IQ Test

By Michele Norris,
Stefan Fatsis
Published May 1, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The NFL draft took place this past weekend. The Tennessee Titan's first-round pick, quarterback Vince Young, is rumored to have scored very poorly -- as low as 12 out of 50 -- on the so-called "Wonderlic Test," a type of intelligence-measuring test given to draft candidates.

But the test has critics of its own. The Wonderlic test is a 12-minute intelligence test the NFL has been using since the 1970s -- but many in and out of the NFL debate its usefulness. Michele talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Stefan Fatsis.

Michele Norris
Stefan Fatsis
Stefan Fatsis began talking about "sports and the business of sports" with the hosts of All Things Considered in 1998. Since then he has been a familiar weekly voice on the games themselves and their financial, legal and social implications.
