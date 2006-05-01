Psyching Out NFL Prospects on an IQ Test

The NFL draft took place this past weekend. The Tennessee Titan's first-round pick, quarterback Vince Young, is rumored to have scored very poorly -- as low as 12 out of 50 -- on the so-called "Wonderlic Test," a type of intelligence-measuring test given to draft candidates.

But the test has critics of its own. The Wonderlic test is a 12-minute intelligence test the NFL has been using since the 1970s -- but many in and out of the NFL debate its usefulness. Michele talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Stefan Fatsis.

