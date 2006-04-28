Martin, Medeski and Wood, Branching Out

The three musicians that make up Medeski, Martin and Wood met in Brooklyn in the early '90s and instantly developed a rapport with each other that allowed them to make their own uniquely organic folk/jazz music.

Through relentless touring and word of mouth about their amazing live sets, the group developed a rabid following among jam-band devotees and modern jazz fans.

Each member of the trio has also done important solo work. John Medeski was a child prodigy and has produced and played with The Campbell Brothers. Chris Wood has a band with his brother called The Wood Brothers. Billy Martin was active in the NYC jazz scene and worked with John Zorn on his Cobra project.

At the moment, they're doing an acoustic tour and Blue Note has released a retrospective, Note Bleu. They also have a forthcoming children's album.

