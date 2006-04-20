Payola Inquiry Includes Clear Channel, CBS

The Federal Communications Commission is looking into allegations of payola schemes at four of the nation's largest radio companies. The FCC wants to know if radio programmers at Clear Channel Communications Inc., CBS Radio Inc., Entercom Communications Corp. and Citadel Broadcasting Corp. received cash or gifts in exchange for playing songs without disclosing such a deal.

Robert Siegel talks with FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein about the investigation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.