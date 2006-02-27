Shock Tactics: Montana's Meth Project Ads

The Montana Meth Project is sponsoring a new series of anti-drug advertisements designed to inform -- and perhaps to scare -- kids about the dangers of methamphetamine use.

After the state released a series of graphic radio and TV ads, the commercials soon ranked in the Top 20 on AdCritic.com, an advertising industry Web site. The campaign also includes print advertisements and billboards.

Guest:

Paul Venables, founder and co-creative director of Venables, Bell and Co., an ad agency in San Francisco, Calif.

