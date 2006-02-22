© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Helping to Shape the Sound of Philly Soul

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 22, 2006 at 10:36 AM CST
Kenny Gamble, left, and Leon Huff.
When Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff started Philadelphia International Records in the early 1970s, they followed in the footsteps of great regional soul labels like Detroit's Motown and Stax in Memphis.

With the help of talented arranger Thom Bell, Philly Soul went on to become one of the leading cultural influences in the '70s; songs like "Love Train," "For the Love of Money" (by the O'Jays) and "Me and Mrs. Jones" (by Billy Paul) made their mark with a unique combination of driving rhythms and sweet orchestration.

With John Jackson, author of House on Fire: the Rise and Fall of Philly Soul, Kenny Gamble and Thom Bell give their personal insights into this important piece of music history.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
