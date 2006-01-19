© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Good Morning Pakistan: Albert Brooks on the Move

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published January 19, 2006 at 5:50 PM CST

Albert Brooks has a new movie: Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World. In it, he plays himself -- and the comedian is sent to India and Pakistan by the State Department to find out what makes Muslims laugh.

It's all part of a grand plan to get at the kernel of Muslim culture. Along the way, Brooks gives a comedy concert in New Delhi; visits the Taj Mahal; and is shepherded to a secret location in the mountains of Pakistan. Trailed by two State Department handlers and an attractive assistant, Brooks navigates the misunderstandings that can arise between two comparatively isolated cultures: Hollywood and Islam.

A writer and producer, Brooks' other films include Real Life; Modern Romance; Lost in America; Defending Your Life; and Mother. His acting career has spanned a range of films, as well: He has appeared in Taxi Driver, Broadcast News and I'll Do Anything, among others.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross