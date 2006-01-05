Echo and the Bunnymen Recapture a Sound

Seminal British post-punk band Echo and the Bunnymen are back with a new album, Siberia. On it, Ian McCulloch and Will Sergeant revive the sound that has inspired many of today's hottest bands.

For Siberia, the Liverpool band was reunited with producer Hugh Jones, who helped create their Heaven Up Here in 1981. Jones has also produced records for Simple Minds, Adam Ant, and the Charlatans.

Critics have hailed the trio's new album as further evidence of their enduring talent and a solid return to their classic sound. That sound is certainly in vogue: Echo and the Bunnymen, along with Joy Division, surveyed much of the ground today's bands are mining.

For evidence of that, you might consider playing a game: Count how many times bands have covered the band's "Killing Moon" since 1984.

