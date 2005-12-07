Tracking Influence's Money Trail

Hundreds of recent trips made by White House officials are underwritten by private entities. According to a report by the Center for Public Integrity, the total spent over one seven-year span totaled nearly $1.5 million.

Alex Knott, a political editor at the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, produced the research, which details the expenses shouldered by federal contractors, lobbyists and other groups.

Knott covers politics and lobbying at the Center for Public Integrity, which researches and reports on public policy issues.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.