For the Love of Languages | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge podcast, Rockford’s Lathrop Elementary School Principal Daniela Boer!

Daniela has had a fascinating career. She’s from Brazil, came to northern Illinois as an exchange student in high school, went back home, taught in Brazil, lived in Mexico, and, eventually, returned to the U.S. to teach in Rockford.

Daniela has a passion and enthusiasm for teaching, engaging with cultures, & learning languages! She already speaks 3 of them and is learning more.

She was also part of a principal residency program. It’s a partnership between Northern Illinois University and Rockford Public Schools.

You may have heard of schools “growing-their-own” teachers as a solution to staff shortages. With this initiative, Rockford is “growing-their-own” principals too -- and Daniela was part of the first cohort.

