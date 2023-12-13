Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Rhonda Parsons

Welcome to the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. Every week, Poetically Yours lets you hear the voices of some northern Illinois poets and a few from other areas. The Friday segment only gives you a glimpse of the poet’s essence, but it doesn't show the full picture. This monthly podcast serves as a backdrop for the weekly show. This month's featured poet is Rhonda Parsons. Parsons talks about her inspiration for writing and why she thinks poetry is a vehicle that helps her make the world a better place.

