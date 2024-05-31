Poetically Yours - Enchantment

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment highlights poets from northern Illinois. Today’s episode features Carol Obertubbesing.

Obertubbesing grew up in Union City, New Jersey and saw the New York skyline every day of her life until she left. In 1969, she became part of the first coed class at Princeton University. She said that was the defining event of her life.

The Princeton Alumni Weekly published an article she wrote about her experience as one of the first women to attend Princeton. She returned to Princeton almost every year for reunions and other events and now serves as Regional Vice President for the Class of 1973. In 2019, she organized a national conference held in Chicago to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Undergraduate Coeducation at Princeton. Last year, the University gave her the Distinguished Service to Princeton Award.

Obertubbesing has served on the Board of the Woodstock Folk Festival since 1993 and has organized the festival’s virtual performances for the past two years.

She’s worked in public TV and radio. She was the director of Outreach at WGBH, and at PBS she was the associate director of the Elementary and Secondary Service. She said she is an avid listener of public radio.

Today’s poem is called “The Palace of Wonders.”

I invite you to add to your “Palace of Wonders”

Welcome to the Palace of Wonders:

The sound of the woodpecker when the trees are still bare

The sight of the eclipse that is ever so rare

The dew-coated leaf shimmering in early morning sun

The laughs of children rollicking in playground fun

The song that makes you want to dance

The sparkle of a budding romance

A warm beagle puppy in your lap

The soothing swish of the ocean during a summer nap

The sight of a butterfly in a flowering field

The scent of a hyacinth when the bud is unsealed

The cardinal’s mating call in early morn

The earth inviting us all to be reborn

The grasshopper leaping in his natural disguise

The caring look in your loved one’s eyes

Sunlight dancing on the gentle waves

Stalactite drops in underground caves

Golden prairie grass in late afternoon sun

The twinkling of the stars when day is done

The arrival of the first red robin in spring

Sunset’s golden haze tinting everything

A double rainbow hung across the sky

The blue and green luminescence of a dragonfly

The rising sun spreading light as we wake

The full moon shimmering on the quiet lake

Are they mirages or just dreams?

Face the world as it is not as it seems

Bear witness to the lies people say

Mourn those who die each day

Speak out for peace and justice

Reach out to the weak and helpless

But before nighttime slumbers

Return to your Palace of Wonders



