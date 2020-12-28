The Northern Almanac Ep. 48 - 'NIU Celebrates Milestones' By Clint Cargile • 12 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 1:30 The Northern Almanac Ep. 48 - 'NIU Milestones' (Dec. 28, 2020) Scientist, scholar and Pulitzer-Prize winning author Carl Sagan gives the keynote address at NIU’s Centennial Convocation in 1995. The Northern Almanac is adapted for broadcast by Clint Cargile and presented in collaboration with the NIU 125th Anniversary Oral History Project. Find the original story at NIU’s 125 Key Moments website: NIU celebrates its Centennial (1995) ShareTweetEmail Related Content The Northern Almanac Ep. 47 - 'NIU Gains Independence' By Clint Cargile • Dec 21, 2020 The Northern Almanac is adapted for broadcast by Clint Cargile and presented in collaboration with the NIU 125th Anniversary Oral History Project. Find the original stories for this episode at NIU’s 125 Key Moments website: