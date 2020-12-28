The Northern Almanac Ep. 48 - 'NIU Celebrates Milestones'

By 12 minutes ago

Scientist, scholar and Pulitzer-Prize winning author Carl Sagan gives the keynote address at NIU’s Centennial Convocation in 1995.

The Northern Almanac is adapted for broadcast by Clint Cargile and presented in collaboration with the NIU 125th Anniversary Oral History Project.

Find the original story at NIU’s 125 Key Moments website:

Related Content

The Northern Almanac Ep. 47 - 'NIU Gains Independence'

By Dec 21, 2020

The Northern Almanac is adapted for broadcast by Clint Cargile and presented in collaboration with the NIU 125th Anniversary Oral History Project.

Find the original stories for this episode at NIU’s 125 Key Moments website: