Legitimate investigation of Minneapolis ICE shooting unlikely, according to Sen. Dick Durbin

A legitimate investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good is unlikely, according to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

“The investigation into the death of an innocent person is not complete or credible unless we reach out and gather every single resource to understand what happened and understand the truth,” Durbin said Tuesday during a stop in Bloomington.

The senior senator from Illinois and Democratic whip said the federal government’s efforts to block state and local law enforcement from fully investigating the Minneapolis shooting is “proof positive this is not a credible investigation.”

Administration officials said federal immigration officers enjoy “total immunity” from prosecution in defense of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross, who attended high school in Peoria.

Video of the Jan. 7 altercation between Ross, 43, and Good, 37, shows Good turning her car away from Ross when Ross shot Good three times. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Ross feared for his safety and followed agency protocols.

Administration officials have additionally announced an investigation into Good’s partner, who is seen heckling Ross during the encounter, while aiming to block Minnesota law enforcement from investigating Ross' actions.

Route 66

Durbin took just four questions from reporters during his stop in Bloomington-Normal this week. Durbin was among a panel of elected officials and tourism leaders from across the state celebrating the kickoff to the Route 66 Centennial.

“I grew up in downstate Illinois—Springfield, East St. Louis. Route 66 was a part of my life and part of my great growing up,” Durbin said. “So, there’s a personal connection, and my story can be repeated millions of times. I think celebrating this is going to be an opportunity to bring people in from all over the world to appreciate what Route 66 means.”

The milestone for the Mother Road coincides with America250, a celebration of the United States’ Semiquincentennial.

“Now more than ever, we need to be reminded of the values that created this country,” Durbin said. “It’s time for us to find a reason to come together. This anniversary is one of them.”

Venezuela briefing

Durbin, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he has now been briefed about the military operation extraditing President Nicolas Maduro. Durbin and Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican who chairs the committee, issued a joint statement after the Judiciary Committee was left out of classified briefings, despite the Trump administration’s claims the operation was a law enforcement maneuver made at the request of the Department of Justice.

“Senator Grassley and I came together on a bipartisan basis and made it clear that if the Attorney General was involved in this policy, and she was, the Senate Judiciary Committee should be represented—both political parties.

“I’m happy to report the message was delivered and a special briefing was given to Sen. Grassley and myself,” Durbin said.

Durbin, 81, previously announced his stepping down from Congress, opening a Senate seat he’s held since 1997.

The contested Democratic primary race in March includes U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. The Republican primary ticket is a slate of longshot political newcomers. Don Tracy is the sole Republican candidate with prior political experience; he served as the state party’s chairman from 2021-2024 and formerly served on the Illinois Gaming Board during the Rauner administration.