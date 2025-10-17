Krishnamoorthi spends $450K per week on TV ads in Senate race

Since early July, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi has been a familiar face on Illinois television screens, with the Schaumburg Democrat telling the state’s voters in a set of biographical ads to “just call me Raja” as he campaigns for retiring Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat.

Krishnamoorthi’s campaign spent an average of more than $450,000 per week on television ads between July and September to maintain that constant presence, according to his quarterly campaign finance report, filed earlier this week.

By contrast, Krishnamoorthi’s two main rivals in the Democratic primary, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, have yet to spend a dime on television advertising. And the pair were once again significantly outraised by Krishnamoorthi, whose massive campaign war chest is six times larger than both of theirs combined and has helped him secure frontrunner status in the race.

Krishnamoorthi raises, spends big

Krishnamoorthi raised $3.1 million and spent $5.9 million last quarter, bringing his total cash on hand at the end of September to about $18 million. It was the third consecutive quarter the campaign raised more than $3 million.

“With sustained momentum and a broad coalition of supporters, our team is well-positioned to win this race,” Krishnamoorthi campaign manager Brexton Isaacs said in a news release.

The campaign spent $4.5 million on ads that appeared in television markets across the state and on streaming and digital platforms.

The increase in Krishnamoorthi’s name recognition appears to be paying dividends. A poll commissioned by the Stratton-aligned Democratic Lieutenant Governor’s Association last month found Krishnamoorthi with a double-digit lead on Stratton and Kelly, though many voters remain undecided. Stratton and Kelly’s campaigns insist that their candidates will rise once they ramp up their own advertising.

Krishnamoorthi’s overall fundraising base was broad, featuring many donors from across the country and less prominent names in Illinois politics than some of his opponents. Less than $150,000 came from political action committees.

Stratton, Kelly lag behind

Stratton has significant institutional support, including endorsements from Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and groups like EMILY’s List, which supports pro-abortion rights Democratic women. But she entered the race at a significant financial disadvantage as a first-time federal candidate.

This structural disadvantage continued last quarter, with Stratton raising $1 million and having $919,774 on hand at the end of September — an amount that would cover only two weeks of Krishnamoorthi’s ad campaign.

Stratton has turned fundraising into a campaign issue, announcing in July that she would not accept donations from corporate political action committees. Ninety-two percent of donations to Stratton’s campaign last quarter were under $200, which a campaign spokeswoman said “reflects the powerful grassroots coalition that is uniting behind Juliana to send a true fighter to Washington.”

Still, Stratton’s donor list includes some prominent names, including high-powered Statehouse lobbyists, business executives and lawyers.

Several state officials also donated, including Deputy Gov. Grace Hou, Department of Central Management Services Secretary Raven DeVaughn, Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Secretary Mario Treto and Illinois Economic Development Corporation executive director Christy George.

Pritzker and seven members of his family each gave $7,000 to Stratton’s campaign earlier this year — the maximum allowed under federal law. But Illinois’ billionaire governor may eventually give even more to a political action committee supporting Stratton.

While campaign finance laws place strict restrictions on how much individuals can contribute directly to candidates, super PACs, which can support candidates and causes but can’t directly coordinate with them, can receive and spend unlimited amounts.

Last month, Illinois Future PAC launched in support of Stratton’s campaign. It’s led by Quentin Fulks, a Democratic political operative with close ties to Pritzker. This is likely the only way for supporters of Stratton to counter Krishnamoorthi’s financial advantage.

Kelly raised the least amount of the three candidates, reporting just $277,758 raised between June and September. She has $2 million on hand, more than double Stratton but far less than Krishnamoorthi.

The south suburban Democrat — endorsed by the Congressional Black Caucus — received donations from more than a half-dozen of her House colleagues, including a $2,000 contribution from Rep. Jim Clybourn, D-S.C., who was the third-ranking House Democrat from 2007 to 2023.

And in perhaps a reflection of the rural swaths of her district, which stretches from Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood to downstate Danville, Kelly received a $3,500 contribution from the Illinois Corn Growers Association. Not to be outdone, Krishnamoorthi, from Chicago’s northwest suburbs, received $5,000 from the Illinois Soybean Growers’ Association’s political action committee.

Ten other Democrats filed statements of candidacy. But almost all of them reported raising no money. The most cash on hand one had was $6,469.

Tracy loans himself $2 million

In the Republican primary, former Illinois GOP chair Don Tracy reported having $2.1 million on hand. Nearly all of it came from a previously announced $2 million loan from the candidate.

Tracy is a Springfield attorney and a co-owner of Mount Sterling-based Dot Foods, the largest food service redistribution company in the United States. He said in August that the loan “shows how committed” he is “to winning this race so all of Illinois has a leader working for them to lower the cost-of-living and defend our Midwestern values.”

Nine other Republicans have filed statements of candidacy in the race, with the most cash on hand among them just $13,495.

Other federal candidates

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who isn’t up for reelection until 2028, raised $678,896 and has $3.53 million on hand. Durbin, who is retiring, raised only $585 and has $1.19 million in his campaign account.

Taking Krishnamoorthi out of the equation, two downstaters reported the largest hauls among the state’s House members last quarter.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, who sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, brought in $617,240 and has $6.5 million on hand. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, raised $513,108 and has $2.5 million in the bank. She represents Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

In Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, which is considered the state’s most politically competitive, Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, raised $457,319 and has $815,733 in his campaign war chest. On the Republican side, Dillan Vancil raised $42,747 and has $53,775 on hand and Carroll County Board Chair Julie Bickelhaupt raised $25,232 and has $24,137 in the bank.

In the hypercompetitive Illinois 9th Congressional District Democratic primary featuring a long list of candidates, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss just barely edged out Kat Abughazaleh, raising $620,809 to her $620,152 last quarter. Abughazaleh has slightly more cash on hand — $1,012,275 to Biss’ $1,010,267.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.