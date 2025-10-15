© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Madigan goes to prison

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRay Long
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:27 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, convicted earlier this year of corruption, has begun serving a 7 1/2 year prison sentence. He reported to a federal facility in Morgantown, West Virginia this week.

Madigan, 83, was at the pinnacle of power in Illinois for decades. We look back at his career and his legacy.

Also, we discuss ICE agent tactics in Chicago. The legislature, which started its fall session this week, could try to place restrictions on the immigration enforcement efforts. And the Illinois Senate President will soon learn if he will have to pay a large fine over campaign finance violations.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and longtime journalist Ray Long, author of the book "The House That Madigan Built."

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Ray Long
