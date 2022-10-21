© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

State Week: Pritzker, Bailey meet in final debate

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published October 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
There have been a pair of televised debates featuring the two major party candidates for Illinois governor, the latest coming this week. While both J.B. Pritzker and Darren Bailey argued and criticized each other, did voters learn anything new?

Our panel also discusses WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times polling on the race and other issues.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Gray TV's Mike Miletich.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
