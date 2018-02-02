© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Pendiente Trio Performs In Studio A

Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson
Published February 2, 2018 at 1:02 PM CST
STILL-niu.png
Carl Nelson
/
WNIJ
Pendiente Trio performs in WNIJ's Studio A.

A group of current and former Northern Illinois University students recently made a visit to WNIJ's Studio A for a performance. Pendiente Trio is comprised of Andrea Salcedo on guitar, and Aaron Marsala and Brandon Bott on percussion. The trio performed four songs on their visit:

  • "Rompeserones"
  • "Amanecer"
  • "Buleriano"
  • "Al Likindoy"

Pendiente Trio performs "Rompeserones" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Pendiente Trio performs "Amanecer" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Pendiente Trio performs "Buleriando" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Pendiente Trio performs "Al Likindoy" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Arts
