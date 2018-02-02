Pendiente Trio Performs In Studio A
A group of current and former Northern Illinois University students recently made a visit to WNIJ's Studio A for a performance. Pendiente Trio is comprised of Andrea Salcedo on guitar, and Aaron Marsala and Brandon Bott on percussion. The trio performed four songs on their visit:
- "Rompeserones"
- "Amanecer"
- "Buleriano"
- "Al Likindoy"
Pendiente Trio performs "Rompeserones" in WNIJ's Studio A.
Pendiente Trio performs "Amanecer" in WNIJ's Studio A.
Pendiente Trio performs "Buleriando" in WNIJ's Studio A.
Pendiente Trio performs "Al Likindoy" in WNIJ's Studio A.